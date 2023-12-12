Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.1% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

