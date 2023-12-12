Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 4%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 3,665,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,699,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $511.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at about $31,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $5,367,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

