Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Trading Up 0.4%

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 10,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $414.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David John Lucchetti acquired 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after buying an additional 419,779 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 184,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

