Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of FLXS stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $24.96.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
