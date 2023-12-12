Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 541,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,369,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.