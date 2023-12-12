Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.75). 4,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.78).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.22. The stock has a market cap of £137.88 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.