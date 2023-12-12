Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

FTS opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 78.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

