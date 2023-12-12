Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,800 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $37,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,607. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

