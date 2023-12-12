Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.81. Approximately 4,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 76,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $256.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,603,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,908,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 813,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,919,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

