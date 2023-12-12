Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 1,256,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

