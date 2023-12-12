Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading 0% Higher

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €28.81 ($30.98) and last traded at €28.53 ($30.68). 1,164,309 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.52 ($30.67).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.30.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.