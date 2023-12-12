Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 0.7%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 2,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

