Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s current price.

ULCC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.22. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

