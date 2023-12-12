FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $20.32

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $19.70. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 373,064 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.32.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

