Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 1,512.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Galantas Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.