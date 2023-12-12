Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.33. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 50.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Galapagos by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Galapagos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

