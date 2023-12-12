GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of GME opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.17 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. GameStop has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 99.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $50,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

