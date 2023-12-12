Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 156 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

RSP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,735. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

