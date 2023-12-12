Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 153,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 46,490 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. 707,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.