Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after buying an additional 159,853 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IBM traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,645. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

