Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. 5,117,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,884,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

