Garner Asset Management Corp Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $396.97. 15,642,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,771,859. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $397.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.48.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

