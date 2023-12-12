Garner Asset Management Corp Has $812,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.58. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $250.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

