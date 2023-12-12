Garner Asset Management Corp Has $952,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $7.92 on Tuesday, hitting $138.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,431. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.64.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.81.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

