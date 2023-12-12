Garner Asset Management Corp Has $979,000 Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $13.75.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.