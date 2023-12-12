Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,599 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 71,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,732. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.