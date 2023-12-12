Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.54. 1,852,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,411. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

