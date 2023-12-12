Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. 970,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.