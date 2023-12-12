Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,642 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 185,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.