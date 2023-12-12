Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 2,047 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. 1,942,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,685. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

