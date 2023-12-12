Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 268 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $35.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,064.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $904.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $874.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,065.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

