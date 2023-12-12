Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 2,981 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 238,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 432,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

