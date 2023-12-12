Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 4,994 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.11. 2,611,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $406.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.