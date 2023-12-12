Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 5,890 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 4,963,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,466,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $200.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

