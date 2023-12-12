Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 277,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,985. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

