Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.6 %

Corteva stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. 1,427,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,413. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.