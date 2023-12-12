Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 421,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 754,070 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.33.
The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 342.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
