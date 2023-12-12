Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 421,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 754,070 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 342.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

