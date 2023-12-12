Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Up 8.9%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.69). Approximately 98,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 43,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.56).
Gattaca Trading Up 8.9 %
The company has a market cap of £42.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
Gattaca Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Gattaca’s previous dividend of $1.50. Gattaca’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Insider Activity
About Gattaca
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
