Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC reduced its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.49 million, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

