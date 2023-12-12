Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

GNFT stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Genfit has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Genfit by 1,005.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 269,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genfit by 561.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 149,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genfit by 32.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

