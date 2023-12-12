Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $31.92

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.92, but opened at $30.22. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 95,176 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $757.00.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

