GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 368,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 639,353 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 2.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
