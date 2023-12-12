Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $1.36

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.33. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,709,311 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,712,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $69,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,864,004 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,738 shares of company stock valued at $22,311,491. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

