Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,437 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.11% of Glacier Bancorp worth $38,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $549,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 126.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after acquiring an additional 568,105 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

