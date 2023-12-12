Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, an increase of 1,536.0% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Glencore Price Performance

GLNCY traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

