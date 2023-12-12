Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.53. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The company has a market cap of $873.36 million, a PE ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

See Also

