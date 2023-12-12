Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.53. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.