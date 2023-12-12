Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is Prescott General Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prescott General Partners LLC lowered its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,071,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,599 shares during the quarter. Global Industrial makes up about 1.8% of Prescott General Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prescott General Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $29,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Industrial by 81.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Industrial by 87.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.14 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

