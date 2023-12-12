Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SELF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. 17,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,878. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Global Self Storage ( NASDAQ:SELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.60%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,241.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Corp Tuxis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,938.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,241.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

