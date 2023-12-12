GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Trading Up 43.2%

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) were up 43.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 43.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

