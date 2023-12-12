GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.35 and last traded at $69.35. 14 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.29.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

